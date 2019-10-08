Penske Logistics recognizes 5 Ontario truck drivers for safe driving

Reading, PA – The Penske Logistics Premier Driver Recognition Program honored 44 safe truck drivers in the United States and Canada as part of the 2019 Platinum and Gold classes.
The Platinum class requirements include 15 consecutive years of safe driving and the Gold class recognizes those with 10 consecutive years of safe driving.
These are the 2019 Platinum honorees:
These are the 2019 Gold members:
“Congratulations are in order to the 44 Platinum and Gold members of this year’s Premier Driver Recognition Program,” stated Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. “Their skillful driving records serve as a great example for our 5,500-plus dedicated truck drivers.”
