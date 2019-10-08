Canadian Shipper

News

Penske Logistics recognizes 5 Ontario truck drivers for safe driving

Reading, PA – The Penske Logistics Premier Driver Recognition Program honored 44 safe truck drivers in the United States and Canada as part of the 2019 Platinum and Gold classes.

The Platinum class requirements include 15 consecutive years of safe driving and the Gold class recognizes those with 10 consecutive years of safe driving.

These are the 2019 Platinum honorees:

  • Larry Alexander, Indiana
  • Jerome Baldwin, Ontario
  • Timothy Cote, Michigan
  • Raymond Culver, Kansas
  • Susan Fabian, Georgia
  • Jeffrey Farley, Michigan
  • Randall Fish, Kansas
  • Teddy Headley, Kansas
  • Kevin Johns, Ohio
  • Mike Lyle, Ontario
  • Juan Sixtos, California
  • Rebecca Stoots, Michigan
  • Ricky Taylor, Tennessee
  • Michael Tosto, Michigan

These are the 2019 Gold members:

  • Jason Berger, Ohio
  • Robert Brooks, North Carolina
  • Kirk Brown, North Carolina
  • Richard Cannon, Louisiana
  • James Carr, Michigan
  • Jesse Coleman, Mississippi
  • James Comer, Michigan
  • Charles Council, Massachusetts
  • Timothy Davis, Michigan
  • George Denning, North Carolina
  • Andre Dowe, New Jersey
  • John Ellis, New Jersey
  • Kent Forsyth, Ontario
  • Ronald Gibbs, North Carolina
  • Geoffery Gruenewald, Georgia
  • Denica Hawke, Ontario
  • Albert Hergott, Ontario
  • James Hicks, North Carolina
  • Alan Kenney, Massachusetts
  • William Mendez, Texas
  • Dave Nelson, Michigan
  • Vincent Poole, North Carolina
  • Dave Rowe, Georgia
  • Charles Rumph, North Carolina
  • Billy Scott, Mississippi
  • Larry Vickery, Florida
  • Fred Vollmar, Ohio
  • Shawn Whitaker, North Carolina
  • Drew Whitlock, Ohio
  • Torianzo Wright, Maryland

“Congratulations are in order to the 44 Platinum and Gold members of this year’s Premier Driver Recognition Program,” stated Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. “Their skillful driving records serve as a great example for our 5,500-plus dedicated truck drivers.”

 

