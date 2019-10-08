Penske Logistics recognizes 5 Ontario truck drivers for safe driving

Reading, PA – The Penske Logistics Premier Driver Recognition Program honored 44 safe truck drivers in the United States and Canada as part of the 2019 Platinum and Gold classes.

The Platinum class requirements include 15 consecutive years of safe driving and the Gold class recognizes those with 10 consecutive years of safe driving.

These are the 2019 Platinum honorees:

Larry Alexander, Indiana

Jerome Baldwin, Ontario

Timothy Cote, Michigan

Raymond Culver, Kansas

Susan Fabian, Georgia

Jeffrey Farley, Michigan

Randall Fish, Kansas

Teddy Headley, Kansas

Kevin Johns, Ohio

Mike Lyle, Ontario

Juan Sixtos, California

Rebecca Stoots, Michigan

Ricky Taylor, Tennessee

Michael Tosto, Michigan

These are the 2019 Gold members:

Jason Berger, Ohio

Robert Brooks, North Carolina

Kirk Brown, North Carolina

Richard Cannon, Louisiana

James Carr, Michigan

Jesse Coleman, Mississippi

James Comer, Michigan

Charles Council, Massachusetts

Timothy Davis, Michigan

George Denning, North Carolina

Andre Dowe, New Jersey

John Ellis, New Jersey

Kent Forsyth, Ontario

Ronald Gibbs, North Carolina

Geoffery Gruenewald, Georgia

Denica Hawke, Ontario

Albert Hergott, Ontario

James Hicks, North Carolina

Alan Kenney, Massachusetts

William Mendez, Texas

Dave Nelson, Michigan

Vincent Poole, North Carolina

Dave Rowe, Georgia

Charles Rumph, North Carolina

Billy Scott, Mississippi

Larry Vickery, Florida

Fred Vollmar, Ohio

Shawn Whitaker, North Carolina

Drew Whitlock, Ohio

Torianzo Wright, Maryland

“Congratulations are in order to the 44 Platinum and Gold members of this year’s Premier Driver Recognition Program,” stated Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. “Their skillful driving records serve as a great example for our 5,500-plus dedicated truck drivers.”