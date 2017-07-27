Pearson ground crew votes on contract offer, could go on strike

Toronto, ON — About 700 ground crew at Canada’s busiest airport could be setting up picket lines later today.

The members of Teamsters Local 419, who include baggage handlers, cargo handlers, cabin cleaners and other ground staff at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport, are voting on a contract offer from their employer, Swissport.

If the workers reject Swissport’s offer — as recommended by their union — they could walk off the job as early as tonight.

Union spokesman Christopher Monette says picket lines would be set up at Pearson’s Terminal 3 and a cargo terminal near Swissport’s administrative offices.

The workers who could go on strike also include some who tow planes for the 30 airlines Swissport services at Pearson.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says it has a contingency plan in place in the event of a strike or labour disruption by the Swissport workers.