Partnership to offer end-to-end ocean container visibility

Chicago, IL and Hamburg, Germany — FourKites, and Ocean Insights announced an exclusive partnership to transform container visibility. The strategic partnership creates a plug-and-play deployment model that integrates Ocean Insights’ ocean freight tracking data with FourKites’ real-time visibility platform to offer domestic and international logistics professionals end-to-end visibility, from global seaports to final destinations worldwide.

“We’re excited to now offer true door-to-door capabilities to our customers via the integration of our superior ocean data, together with FourKites’ over-the-road data and powerful predictive platform,” said Dr. Felix Richter, CEO of Ocean Insights.

By combining FourKites’ unparalleled network of more than 260 global shippers with Ocean Insights’ real-time container tracking capabilities globally, import and export teams can now rely on a single system for door-to-door tracking.

Through real-time visibility and advanced analytics, FourKites and Ocean Insights customers can now better manage detention and demurrage costs. And by utilizing FourKites’ comprehensive dashboards, they can improve operational performance and reduce operational costs.

“This partnership gives FourKites and Ocean Insights customers powerful new capabilities to track cargo and notify downstream supply chain stakeholders of potential delivery disruptions,” said Mathew Elenjickal, CEO of FourKites. “Now, supply chain professionals can better manage their operations and unlock value through a single, consistent visibility platform, regardless of international and domestic responsibilities.”

Since launching five years ago, FourKites has pioneered the industry shift to real-time visibility, enabling shippers to improve on-time delivery and optimize their supply chains based on actionable data and predictive intelligence. With a network that now includes more than 260 of the world’s top shippers, including 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies and nine of the top-10 CPG companies, FourKites tracks more than 600,000 shipments every day.

Operating on a global scale, Ocean Insights collates millions of data points and provides actionable insights into ocean freight for the logistics industry to improve visibility, transparency, and efficiency. Ocean Insights has pioneered the integration of carrier information and actual vessel whereabouts, providing carrier-neutral, real-time information of all shipments across all major international and regional ocean carriers, as well as container status updates and predicted ETA. Logistics teams all around the globe can get insights into freight movement and overall supply chain transparency that enable them to improve their day-to-day and long-term strategies.