Oversized cargo transport market set to grow

London, U.K. — The oversized cargo transportation market in the Americas is expected to grow by more than 4% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Technavio’s report on the oversized cargo transportation market in Americas analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product type, which includes oversized cargo transportation market in the Americas by type of transportation such as road, rail, sea, and air. The rising developments in construction equipment industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the oversized cargo transportation market in the Americas.

Based on end-user, the oversized cargo transportation market in the Americas has been segmented into based on countries — i.e., the US, Canada, and other countries. As of 2017, 48% of the market share came from the US.

“Strong countries like the US and Canada are contributing more to the oversized cargo transportation market when compared with other South American countries,” says a lead analyst at Technavio for transportation and distribution research. “In 2017, the US accounted for the highest share of around 48% in the oversized cargo transportation market in Americas. This share is likely to exceed 50% during the forecast period.”