Oracle launches transportation and trade management software

Redwood Shores, CA — To help customers succeed in an increasingly complex global economy, Oracle introduced new releases of Oracle Transportation Management Cloud and Oracle Global Trade Management Cloud. The new releases enable customers who seek to reduce costs, streamline compliance with global trade regulations, and accelerate customer fulfillment, to manage these significant needs on a single, integrated platform.
The latest releases of Oracle Transportation Management Cloud and Oracle Global Trade Management Cloud provide real-time, data-driven insights into shipment routes and automated event handling. They also offer expanded regulatory support for fast, accurate screening and customs declarations. For example, Nahdi Medical Company has been able to improve truck utilization by five to ten percent since implementing the latest release of Oracle Transportation Management.
“We now have greater visibility into shipment demands and delivery status, which means we have the flexibility to quickly re-do plans as new requirements arise,” said Sayed Al-Sayed, supply chain applications manager, Nahdi Medical Company. “The accuracy of Oracle Transportation Management Cloud’s recommended plans and route optimizations has enabled us to increase truck utilization rates, which has allowed us to cut time on shipments, while also saving money.”
Enhancements to Oracle Transportation Management Cloud and Oracle Global Trade Management Cloud include:
“The global trade and logistics landscape is dramatically changing and organizations need to be able to accommodate a complex web of regulations and customer expectations for each shipment in order to be competitive,” said Derek Gittoes, vice president, SCM Product Strategy, Oracle. “The combination of Oracle Transportation Management Cloud and Oracle Global Trade Management Cloud gives our customers an innovative platform to reduce complexity and effectively improve the efficiency of their global trade compliance and transport operations.”
