Oracle introduces major innovations to supply chain applications

Six new applications and hundreds of new capabilities enhance the user experience and support demand-driven business models with modern, end-to-end supply chain best practices
Redwood Shores, CA — To help organizations meet rapidly changing business demands, Oracle announced significant expansions to Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud. Part of Oracle Cloud Applications Release 13, the latest release of Oracle SCM Cloud delivers a comprehensive, next-generation supply chain platform that enables organizations to embrace outside-in demand driven processes and capabilities without the complexities and constraints of traditional supply chain architectures. The new release includes a number of innovative solutions including: supplier collaboration, quality management, maintenance, sales and operations planning, demand management, and supply planning, as well as expansions across all existing solutions.
To successfully manage accelerating technology, business and industry changes, organizations must rethink traditional supply chain systems to make them connected, agile and customer-oriented. The latest release of Oracle SCM Cloud empowers organizations to meet these changing market needs and customer service requirements by supporting demand-driven, aligned and digitally connected business models. As a result, organizations can improve customer service and customer-direct channels, while facilitating increased margins, reduced inventory costs and minimized supply disruptions.
“Business leaders recognize the undeniable benefits of digitizing core business functions like the supply chain, yet many still struggle to maintain outdated supply chain systems that are designed for the problems of the past—not the challenges of the future,” said Jon S. Chorley, chief sustainability officer and group vice president of supply chain management product strategy at Oracle. “Oracle SCM Cloud is built from the ground up for the cloud in order to support current and future business challenges. These enhancements go broader and deeper, demonstrating our commitment to supply chain excellence, which includes delivering the visibility, insights and capabilities organizations need to successfully balance supply and demand across increasingly complex global supply chains.”
With the latest release of Oracle SCM Cloud, Oracle is significantly expanding the industry’s broadest cloud-based supply chain management suite. This release includes the introduction of six new applications and hundreds of new capabilities that support demand-driven business models with modern end-to-end supply chain best practices, as well as user experience enhancements, including infolets. The six new products included in the latest release of Oracle SCM Cloud are:
