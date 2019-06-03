Online booking platform adds two more all-cargo airlines

London, UK and Berlin, Germany — Cargo airlines AirBridgeCargo (ABC) and CargoLogicAir (CLA) are entering into a global partnership with air cargo booking platform cargo.one to become the first all-cargo airlines to make their capacities available for digital booking with instant confirmation.

Through the partnership, ABC and CLA will be able to market their global capacities to cargo.one’s customer base of hundreds of freight forwarding companies digitally. Forwarders of all sizes will in turn be able to search for, compare and book offers of ABC and CLA.

Robert Van De Weg, Vice President Sales and Marketing for Volga-Dnepr Group comments: “Offering our capacities on cargo.one enables us to meet growing customers’ demands for digital solutions and to give forwarders of all sizes access to our large global freighter network.”

“Being capable now to better reach small and medium sized forwarders through cargo.one will also help us increase our short-term capacity sales and thus our load factors, to grow even more sustainably,” adds David Kerr, Chief Executive Officer of CLA.

“Gaining faster and more efficient access to freighter capacities is a real game-changer,” says Hauke Langert, CEO Airfreight at Skyline Express International “cargo.one now allows us to have 24/7 access to CLA and ABC capacities and enables us to serve our customers and partners based on real time rates.”

This notion is echoed by Steffen Löbert, Managing Director at CS4 Logistics: “We highly welcome the partnership and looking forward to expand our relationship with ABC and CLA because of the much easier access.”

“We are very excited to enable this industry-first. ABC and CLA are spearheading innovation for all-cargo airlines to become more digital and thus customer-centric. And, they are now able to access the untapped market of smaller and medium sized forwarders that were previously not able to book with them. This will help them to further up their sales and load factors across network,” adds Moritz Claussen, managing director and founder of cargo.one.

The offering of AirBridgeCargo and CargoLogicAir capacities is planned to go live later this summer after completion of the integration of the carriers’ in-house systems with cargo.one.