ONE to roll out cloud-based network for Latam services

Oakland, CA – Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced plans to implement XVELA, a cloud-based collaborative network for ocean carriers and terminal operators, which will enhance operational efficiency by ensuring real-time insights and control via a platform of connected systems.

In addition, ONE will upgrade its existing stowage planning tool with the advanced StowMan stowage solution by Navis, which is fully integrated with XVELA. ONE and XVELA plan to implement the terminal rollout on ONE’s Latin America services and will continue to expand into Asia and throughout its global terminal network. The initial rollout will leverage XVELA’s services to further enhance communication and collaboration between ONE’s planners and its terminal partners.

“The transparency and collaborative stowage capabilities of the XVELA and Navis integrated solutions will provide us a better decision-making process and more efficient operations across our network,” said Takashi Kase, SVP Global Vessel Operations at ONE. “We have been sourcing for a technology that supports our goal in driving process innovation. We are starting with Stowage Collaboration, but we see a strong future with XVELA to bring about a positive win-win partnership between ONE and our called terminals.”

ONE recently announced that it has established a loading record with 19,190 TEU aboard MOL TRIBUTE which utilizes Navis’ StowMan vessel stowage planning software to optimize the ship’s cargo capacity. With Navis’ help, ONE was able to optimize the cargo load based on accurate vessel profile information, therefore resulting in higher utilizations, fewer restows and better user engagements.