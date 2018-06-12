ONE takes delivery of its first containership

Hiroshima, Japan – Ocean Network Express (ONE) announcde that the ONE STORK, the company’s first magenta-coloured new building containership with a carrying capacity of 14,000 TEU, was successfully delivered at Kure Shipyard of Japan Marine United Corporation. The sublet owner is Nippon Yusen Kaisha.

The vessel, ONE STORK, has as its capacity 18row x 11tier in hold, and 20row x 9tier on deck. She employs a hull form that allows improved cargo-loading efficiency achieved by minimized engine-room space. Moreover, the vessel applies the duel system in its main engine which is capable to choose two other output ranges (high and low) that allows flexible operation and improved fuel-consumption rate, resulting in a significant reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

She will phase in THE Alliance’s Asia to North America (East Coast) EC4 service with its port rotation Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Yantian, Cai Mep, Singapore, New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, New York, and Singapore.

“ONE is excited to take delivery of first new-building containership with our new corporate colour, magenta. The magenta colour shows our intentional drive to do things differently and explore newness in this market. “, said Mr. Jeremy Nixon, Chief Executive Officer of ONE. “There is no doubt that she will be one of our most important core fleet. We are committed to continue the company’s efforts to provide higher quality and more competitive services for our customers.”