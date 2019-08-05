ONE opens dedicated container depot in Rotterdam

Rotterdam, The Netherlands — Ocean Network Express (ONE) and the Kramer Group have recently strengthened their partnership by opening a dedicated ONE Line container depot in the port of Rotterdam.

The newly opened depot is strategically located at Rotterdam Maasvlakte which is close to all main line terminals creating a flexible hub for empty and laden containers.

Andre Kramer, CEO of Kramer Group praised the partnership, “We consider this unique concept as a big step forward in our partnership with Ocean Network Express and look forward to similar projects with them going forward.”

Johan Pijpers of Ocean Network Express (Europe) Ltd commented, “By integrating operational processes between both companies, ONE ensures best-in-class service to its customers but at the same time ensuring that ONE is set up for growth in one of the most important ports in Europe.”

The depot, complete with onsite repair shop, has a storage capacity of 12,000 TEU including 70 reefer plugs over an area of 100,000m². There are 2 reach stackers, 3 empty handlers and 2 gantry cranes in operation as well as a 260-meter quay for feeder and barge operations. The new ONE depot also has fully automated gates and real time EDI connections offering advanced security and efficiencies for customers.