OmniTRAX is the first shortline group to join blockchain alliance

Denver, CO — OmniTRAX, on behalf of its managed and affiliated railroads, is the first short line company to join the Blockchain in Transport Alliance. The alliance was founded to engage thought leaders within the transportation and technology industries who have a shared vision of leveraging blockchain technology within the supply chain to develop a standards framework, educate the market and encourage widespread adoption.

“As a leading transportation services company, we want to have a positive impact on efficiency, security and transparency for our customers and partners, and that’s what blockchain offers,” said Hubert Gassner, OmniTRAX chief financial officer. “It is critical for the short line and regional railroad sector of the transportation industry to have a seat at the table when supply chain technology standards that can enhance performance are discussed.”

The Blockchain in Transport Alliance, founded in August 2017, is a forum for promotion, education, and encouragement to develop and adopt blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation, and logistics industry. The Alliance’s goal is for members to participate, discuss, create and adopt industry standard uses of blockchain applications and to provide clarity and direction for the development of blockchain technology in the trucking industry in a manner that will create efficiency, transparency and foster trust.