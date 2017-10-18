Omnitracs partners with 3PL C.H. Robinson

Dallas, TX — Omnitracs announced that C.H. Robinson, a third-party logistics (3PL) and supply chain management provider, is committed to long-term use of the Omnitracs Virtual Load View (VLV) application to increase overall efficiency and provide continued visibility into load tracking.

C.H. Robinson turned to Omnitracs VLV solution to drive efficiencies in collecting data on loads tracked through VLV. Since January 2017, C.H. Robinson has continuously increased the number of loads tracked through Virtual Load View. VLV obtains position data of loads and deposits the information into a web service for C.H. Robinson to consume and analyze.

“Omnitracs is committed to developing technologies that improve the customer experience,” Jeff Champa, Omnitracs vice president of product management, said. “C.H. Robinson customers expect to know where their freight is at all times. With Omnitracs Virtual Load View, C.H. Robinson is strengthening its commitment to providing in-depth insights as well as visibility into load locations and delivery times.”

Omnitracs VLV solution allows brokers, shippers and carriers to easily track and manage all of its loads from a single, easy-to-operate portal. For convenience, VLV can also be directly integrated into a company’s back office system, so they are not required to learn and access a new platform.

“Our company has developed a great collaboration with Omnitracs throughout the years,” Tim Kurtzal, director of C.H. Robinson process and standards, said. “The ease-of-use and adaptability of Virtual Load View solutions is extremely attractive as we continue to enhance our technology. The software integrates seamlessly into our system, while still allowing our contract carrier network to use their favorite C.H. Robinson app: Navisphere® Carrier or Driver. Overall, VLV provides us with essential freight visibility, which increases our customers’ satisfaction.”

The VLV solution can track Omnitracs Enterprise Services and Omnitracs XRS solutions in the U.S. and Canada, along with Omnitracs Mexico solutions. To learn more, visit: http://www.omnitracs.com/products/omnitracs-virtual-load-view.