Omnitracs’ investments to “future-proof transportation industry”: CEO

Dallas, TX — Omnitracs outlined its 2020 growth and innovation plan at its annual user conference, Omnitracs Outlook 2020. During his keynote address to Omnitracs customers, partners and industry experts, CEO Ray Greer shared his vision for the company, driven by a culture of innovation, strategic investment, and digital transformation.

Omnitracs expanded its technology portfolio and offerings through several initiatives in 2019, including the acquisition of Blue Dot Solutions, and a partnership with Red Hat, which resulted in the unveiling of the initial phase of Omnitracs One, a cloud-driven technology platform. The company also indicated that it “will dedicate significant resources to preparing customers throughout North America for the Canadian ELD mandate deadline in 2021.”

According to Omnitracs, the company added over 1,100 new customers and expanded customer relationships in 2019 with major carriers and technology companies, including Kenan Advantage Group, Covenant Transport Services, TireHub, and CalArk International. Omnitracs also announced a partnership with SkyBitz Inc., a leader in IoT telematics solutions, to offer customers more advanced fleet and trailer-tracking solutions. Compliance was also a major focus for customers in 2019 as Omnitracs worked with customers to migrate 456,000 units from AOBRD to ELD, with 80 per cent being in the last four months.

“In 2019, there were many learning opportunities that positioned us to be successful in 2020,” summarized Omnitracs CEO Ray Greer in his Outlook 2020 keynote session. “As we continue on this path of innovation, we know there may be challenges but we will meet those head-on and with full transparency. Technology advancement is critical for our collective progression and continued growth; therefore, we will continue to move forward and adapt to the change the industry demands.”