Omnitracs completes acquisition of Shaw Tracking

Dallas, TX — Omnitracs, LLC announced the completion of its acquisition of the assets of Shaw Tracking, a subsidiary of Shaw Communications Inc., a fleet management solutions provider in Canada. The terms were not disclosed.

Further expanding Omnitracs’ customer base and reach into Canada, the assets of Shaw Tracking will now be integrated into the comprehensive Omnitracs product and service portfolio. The combined organization is now positioned to further assist the Canadian market throughout an entire load lifecycle. Mike Ham will lead the organization as vice president and general manager of Omnitracs Canada.

Shaw Tracking has been the exclusive Canadian partner of Omnitracs fleet management solutions for over 25 years. The company distributed a wide-range of world-class solutions, including GPS vehicle tracking products, fleet management software and other value-added software applications, which will now be integrated into the broader Omnitracs’ product solutions portfolio.

“Finalizing the acquisition of the assets of Shaw Tracking is a milestone accomplishment for Omnitracs, and represents a significant opportunity for the transportation industry to continue to transform itself through technology,” said John Graham, chief executive officer, Omnitracs. “Our goal is to bring the best technology solutions to transportation and logistics companies, and expanding our presence into the Canadian market furthers this initiative.”

Omnitracs has been a leading provider of fleet management solutions in the United States for nearly 30 years. Combining the companies will further extend the global footprint and expertise needed to Canadian transportation and logistics companies, while providing trusted support in preparation for new government regulations, including ELD mandates.

“We’re dedicated to helping carriers throughout this country transition to electronic logging devices, assure regulatory compliance, and most importantly, run more profitable fleets,” said Mike Ham, vice president and general manager of Omnitracs Canada. “Shaw Tracking developed a strong customer network, and we’re committed to continuing to deliver premier solutions and services to this market.”