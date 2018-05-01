Old Dominion promotes Kevin M. Freeman to executive VP and COO

Thomasville, NC — Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. announced that it has appointed Kevin M. “Marty” Freeman, currently the company’s senior vice president – Sales, to serve as the Company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective May 16, 2018.

Mr. Freeman has served in his current role since 2011 and has assumed ever-increasing roles and responsibilities in customer relations, sales and operations since joining the company in 1992. He brings 39 years of transportation industry experience to his new position, which includes responsibility for the company’s operations, sales, human resources and customer service functions.

Greg C. Gantt, the company’s president and chief operating officer, said, “I am pleased to announce Marty’s promotion, which will be effective upon my previously announced transition to the combined role of president and chief executive officer. Marty has played a significant part in shaping Old Dominion into the industry-leading company it is today. We are fortunate to have such a strong and vibrant leader who is deeply committed to our history and culture, while also focusing on our strategic opportunities and goals. He has consistently demonstrated his passion and dedication to our company, and his promotion will provide him with an even greater opportunity to further enhance Old Dominion’s performance. We will all benefit from Marty’s leadership and continued commitment to our long-term success.”

Freeman said, “I am honored to accept this new role and look forward to working with Greg, our Board of Directors and our entire OD Family of employees as we continue to grow our great company. I am excited about this opportunity, and I promise that we will not waver from our commitment to providing on-time and claims-free service to our customers. I am proud to be a part of Old Dominion and look forward to our future accomplishments.”