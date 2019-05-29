Old Dominion Freight Line supports American Red Cross

Thomasville, NC — Today the American Red Cross is recognizing Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, for supporting Red Cross Disaster Relief through the Disaster Responder Program with an annual pledge of $250,000. Thanks to contributions in advance of disasters, the Red Cross is prepared to help meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small, anytime and anywhere across the U.S.

Disaster Responder members—along with their employees and customers—pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters, powering the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support to those in crisis. These annual contributions allow the Red Cross to respond whenever and wherever disasters occur, help families during the recovery process and prepare people for future emergencies.

“Every day in the face of disasters, the generosity of Disaster Responder members like Old Dominion Freight Line ensures the Red Cross can provide comfort and care to people in their darkest hours,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are extremely grateful for these contributions before disasters strike because it enables us to respond to disasters immediately and compassionately, when help and hope are needed most.”

As part of the Disaster Responder Program, Old Dominion has launched redcross.org/odfl as a platform to channel employee and customer donations to the Red Cross. Old Dominion will also leverage Red Cross assets to help its more than 22,000 employees better prepare for disasters.

“From hurricanes and flooding to wildfires, we’ve seen the impact that the American Red Cross has on our communities. We’re dedicated to helping Red Cross keep their promises by assisting with disaster preparation and response. This partnership will help many communities around the country, communities where our OD Family lives and works every day,” said Chip Overbey, Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning at Old Dominion Freight Line. “This announcement is a way to formalize the work we’ve done and the work we will continue to do with the American Red Cross. Our goal is to help these communities not only monetarily, but also through our OD Family support.”

While large disasters like hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and wildfires typically draw national attention, each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 62,000 disasters across the country—the majority of which are home fires. Generous contributions from Disaster Responder members enable the Red Cross to provide services to people in need of assistance at no cost and regardless of income.

And thanks to Disaster Responder members, Red Cross volunteers are also in their local communities every day, conducting disaster preparedness presentations and giving people the reassurance and confidence to face crises of all kinds.