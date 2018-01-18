Old Dominion adds new cost information system for truckload

Rockville, MD —Old Dominion Freight Line announced it has decided to implement its TCG’s Truckload Cost Information System (TL/CIS) for its container drayage operation.

“We are already using TCG’s LTL Cost Information System and firmly believe it is a key ingredient to our industry leading Operating Ratio,” said Todd Polen, VP — Pricing at Old Dominion Freight Line. “We have now chosen to purchase TL/CIS and anticipate achieving similar results by utilizing the truckload solution to make more effective decisions.”

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. based in Thomasville, North Carolina, is a leading, less-than-truckload motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. The company also offers container drayage and truckload brokerage services through strategic partnerships. Old Dominion operates 228 service centers across the U.S., and a fleet of over 32,000 trailers and 8,000 tractors.

TL/CIS develops the cost of moving individual loads, of making specific trips and of handling entire customers on an historical or prospective basis using a specially designed model containing financial and traffic records. The software enables carriers to develop and store an unlimited number of unit cost levels for various categories of drivers by domicile and type. It also develops and stores information on equipment by type. The program interfaces with files and with mileage calculation programs to automate the costing process.

“Having Old Dominion Freight Line adopt our Truckload Cost Information System validates the effectiveness of our LTL solution,” said Ken Manning, founder of TCG. “By using TL/CIS we fully expect them to have the same success in their container drayage operation and to quickly realize a profitability improvement.”