OEC Group begins dedicated freighter service from China for PPE

Logistics firm OEC Group has implemented a dedicated freighter program from China to North America in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

OEC Group said the flights would help supply the North American market with much needed medical equipment, masks and supplies destined for use by health care professionals and front line workers.

The first charter flight departed from Shanghai to Toronto on April 1, with an MD-11F and carrying 86 tons of cargo including personal protective equipment (PPE).

The scheduled MD-11Fs destined for Chicago, Toronto and Montreal, will depart up to five times per week, throughout the months of April and May.

The logistics firm said it had also secured B747 freighters into Dallas and Rickenbacker Airport for its clients in the US. From these two hubs, cargo will be distributed to various locations across the US.

The operation is led by the OEC Group Covid-19 task force, composed of airfreight, customs and compliance, warehousing, ground transportation and customer services.

“We all need to do our part to assist in curbing the spread of the virus and our contribution is to ensure our front line heroes have access to protective gear and supplies,” said OEC Group president and CEO Marc Bibeau.

“We are committed to assist all Canadians and our fellow Americans with capacity to move essential products. OEC Group’s dedicated team of professionals in North America and Asia have an extensive knowledge of the regulatory landscape including recent changes imposed by the Chinese government for export of medical supplies. We are working with industry and stakeholders in Government to provide reliable consistent service.”