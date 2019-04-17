ODFL named to Forbes’ best employer list

Thomasville, NC — Forbes announced that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. was named to its 2019 list of America’s Best Employers. This list identifies Old Dominion as a company that stands out in attracting and retaining top talent.

To curate the America’s Best Employers list, Forbes worked with analytics firm Statista to conduct an independent survey of more than 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The companies surveyed are grouped by industry, covering 25 industry sectors, varying from technology and logistics to consumer, biotechnology and financial services.

In 2018, Old Dominion was the only trucking company named to Forbes Global 2000 ‘World’s Best Employers’ list.

“We were founded as a family-run company, and with every new employee, we strive to keep the OD Family Spirit alive,” said Greg Gantt, president and CEO at Old Dominion Freight Line. “The OD Family culture values safety, reliability, courtesy, responsiveness and professionalism, and each of our 23,000 employees continue to drive that mentality. They are the reason we earned this title.”