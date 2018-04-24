ODFL announces planned executive leadership transition

Thomasville, NC — Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors, as part of its designed succession plan, has approved strategic leadership changes. Effective May 16, 2018, Greg C. Gantt has been elected to serve as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, succeeding David S. Congdon, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since January 2008 and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors since May 2015. Mr. Gantt, who will also retain his current title of President, originally joined the Company as a Regional Vice President in 1994 and has assumed ever-increasing roles and responsibilities over the past 24 years.

Also effective May 16, 2018, David S. Congdon will become Executive Chairman of the Board, succeeding current Executive Chairman Earl E. Congdon, who will transition to the role of Senior Executive Chairman on the same date. Mr. Earl Congdon and Mr. David Congdon will both remain executive officers of the Company.

Earl Congdon said, “A big part of Old Dominion’s success has been our consistent approach to operating with a long-term perspective, and today’s announcement reflects our Board’s thoughtful approach to timely and careful succession planning. We are fortunate to have a remarkable team, and we are committed to developing leaders from within as part of our unique culture.”

“We are thrilled to announce this carefully designed leadership transition at an exciting time for our Company as we continue to deliver strong results,” said David Congdon. “Today’s announcement exemplifies the Company’s strategic approach to long-term succession planning and underscores the tradition of management continuity that has shaped Old Dominion into the organization it is today. I’d especially like to take this opportunity to thank Earl for his guidance and mentorship of this company’s leaders for over six decades.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire company, we are proud of Greg’s numerous contributions and his accomplishments within our organization and our industry,” continued David Congdon. “Greg has consistently demonstrated that he is a visionary leader and a steward of the Company’s unique culture.”

Greg Gantt said, “I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this great organization, and I look forward to working with our talented team to continue to enhance our market position and drive continued growth in shareholder value at Old Dominion.”