Ocean Alliance announces new offering for shippers

The Ocean Alliance partners have presented their new service offering which would see the shipping majors deploy a total of 325 containerships.

French container shipping giant CMA CGM signed with its Asian counterparts COSCO Shipping, Evergreen and OOCL the launch of Ocean Alliance Day 4 Product.

The new offer is scheduled to start in April this year.

Under the agreement, the companies will offer 38 services utilizing 325 boxships with an estimated carrying capacity of around 3.8 million TEUs. Out of the 325 vessels, 112 will be operated by CMA CGM, according to the company.

Launched in spring 2017, Ocean Alliance has evolved to include a comprehensive service offer on the Transpacific trade with nineteen services, a strong offer between Asia and Europe with seven services, a large offer between Asia and the Mediterranean with four services, two Transatlantic services linking North Europe to the East Coast of the United States and the Gulf of Mexico, four services between Asia and the Middle East and two Asia-Red Sea services.

“One year after the extension of Ocean Alliance until 2027, the launch of the Day 4 Product will enable us to further strengthen the competitiveness and quality of CMA CGM’s offer. With this agreement, we are pursuing the continuous improvement of our services,” said Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group.