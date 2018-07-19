NYC launches $100M plan to modernize freight distribution system

New York, NY — The City of New York, along with, federal, state and local elected officials, and industry experts unveiled Freight NYC, a $100 million plan to overhaul the city’s aging freight distribution systems through strategic investments to modernize our maritime and rail assets and create new distribution facilities, with the ultimate goals of creating nearly 5,000 good-paying jobs for New Yorkers and a more sustainable and resilient supply chain network.

“Freight NYC is an investment in our city’s future,” said Mayor de Blasio. “By modernizing our approach to shipping, we will create thousands of good-paying jobs while keeping our streets safer and cleaner.”

Our City depends on crucial but aging marine, rail and highway infrastructure and relies upon trucks to move nearly 90% of freight. As the City’s population continues to grow and consumers increasingly demand near-instant deliveries, local freight volumes will grow an estimated 68% by 2045, further choking traffic and impeding commerce. This challenge is particularly acute in the “last mile” of distribution, in which trucks bring goods from port facilities and central warehouses, often located in neighboring states like New Jersey, to consumers over city streets and arteries.

“Freight NYC is one of the most ambitious re-imaginings of how 8.5 million New Yorkers – and the tens of millions more in our region – share, sell, and buy the goods that keep our economy thriving,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Alicia Glen. “It will modernize our shipping sector, strengthen our economy, and improve the air we breathe.”

“Freight NYC will better equip New York City to meet 21st-century demand by modernizing the city’s freight infrastructure, reducing truck traffic and improving air quality –while creating nearly 5,000 good-paying jobs in the process,” said NYCEDC President and CEO James Patchett. “This plan is a win-win for our environment and economy, and we will continue to work with our partners in government, sister agencies and industry stakeholders to transform the City’s freight distribution system and create a more sustainable and resilient supply chain.”

Last year alone, traffic congestion cost the local economy $862M, hurting local businesses and impeding commerce. Through Freight NYC, the de Blasio Administration and its partners are acting to protect the environment, traffic systems, and regional economy in the decades to come.

In addition to investing in existing maritime and rail assets, the City will work with private partners to build new modern distribution, transload, and warehousing facilities, and to promote and incentivize the use of environmentally-friendly green trucks for last mile delivery. In total, Freight NYC will remove 15,000 vehicles’ worth of CO2 per year, ultimately helping to improve air quality and reduce asthma rates.

The Freight NYC plan leverages three key strategies to modernize and strengthen the City’s freight distribution industry for the 21st-century:

Investing in Multimodal Infrastructure

Working with the Port Authority of NY & NJ, the City will invest in marine terminals and barging operations, and support the modernization and expansion of rail lines and freight facilities, creating approximately 900 jobs. Highlights of these efforts include:

Developing a barge terminal to serve the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center in the Bronx, allowing produce and other food products to reach Hunts Point by water, rather than by truck.

Constructing a barge terminal at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal in Sunset Park to connect Brooklyn’s consumer base to the new barge network.

Reactivating underutilized rail lines by constructing new transload facilities within the existing rights-of-way and new passing lanes to alleviate track congestion.

Creating New Freight Distribution Hubs

Through public-private partnerships, the City will develop new distribution, warehousing and transload facilities to meet increasing demand. This will help ensure the City can sustain the demands of its growing population, while creating secondary pathways to move goods in the event of adverse climate impact and other major disruptions. Highlights of these efforts include:

On July 20th, NYCEDC will release a request for proposal (RFP) for a private partner to build an Urban Distribution Center at the Brooklyn Army Terminal that is at least 500,000 square feet, estimated to create 500 jobs in Sunset Park.

NYCEDC will release an RFP next week for a 4-acre site near JFK Airport to develop an air cargo and distribution facility that will help meet the needs of current businesses while ensuring the efficient flow of airport goods and maintaining JFK’s position as a leading international freight destination.

Promoting the Use of Clean Trucks, Reinforcing 2015 Clean Fleet Goals

The City, led by the New York City Department of Transportation, will encourage the deployment of cutting-edge and emission-free trucks on city streets for last mile delivery, which will help advance the Mayor’s goal of reducing 80% of gas emissions by 2050. Highlights of these efforts include:

Supporting the expansion of the NYCDOTs Hunts Point Clean Trucks Program to other truck hubs and Industrial Business Zones. The program offers a rebate to applicants that replace, retrofit, or retire older, heavy-polluting diesel trucks

Supporting the development of clean fuel infrastructure in freight hubs, including sites for compressed natural gas and electric charging, while promoting truck safety measures to help meet NYCDOT’s Vision Zero goals.

Piloting initiatives for tenants in City-owned properties to green their own supply chains through logistics consolidation, carbon-neutral shipping, and use of clean vehicles.

Freight NYC compliments NYCDOT’s Smart Truck Management Plan, which DOT will release later this year to guide shorter-term freight planning and management, focusing more directly on improving the effectiveness of the 90 percent of goods that move by truck in New York City.

“The New York region needs a better way to move goods, plain and simple. On this, there is overwhelming consensus. We must end our over-reliance on trucks that clog and destroy our roads, make the cost of doing business and consumer goods more expensive, harms our environment, raises childhood asthma rates, and creates safety and national security vulnerabilities,” said Congressman Jerrold Nadler. “Today’s announcement of Freight NYC by Deputy Mayor Glen, which will involve making key investments in maritime and rail infrastructure is the first step in finally addressing this very serious problem, and I applaud Mayor de Blasio for his dedication to this freight plan and for his support of the Cross Harbor Rail Freight Tunnel project, which is the long-term freight solution for our region, and which is currently undergoing a Tier II EIS analysis by the Port Authority.”

“A city with our robust waterways and railways shouldn’t be moving 90% of cargo by truck,” said Mark Chambers, Director of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Sustainability. “With smart investment and good, well-paying jobs, Freight NYC will lift New York City’s economy while lowering traffic and pollution.”

“Freight transportation is the lifeblood that keeps New York’s economy growing. Freight NYC presents a sound long-term strategy for boosting the effectiveness of New York City’s freight systems while reducing their adverse effects on the environment and communities, especially by exploring ways of improving rail and marine transportation,” said Michael Replogle, Deputy Commissioner for Policy at the New York City Department of Transportation. “This new EDC report is an important complement to the New York City Department of Transportation’s Smart Truck Management Plan, which we will release later this year as a guide for shorter-term freight planning and management, focusing more directly on improving the effectiveness of the 90 percent of goods that move by truck in New York City.”

By partnering with sister agencies and industry partners, non-profits, and schools, NYCEDC is preparing and training the next generation of New Yorkers to help fill the nearly 5,000 modern industrial and logistical jobs that stand to be created through implementation of Freight NYC. Currently, there are over 300,000 of these types of jobs throughout the city that rely on efficient and productive functioning freight assets like airports, marine terminals, highways, and railyards. On average, jobs in the maritime, rail, distribution, and logistics pay a starting salary of $50,000 a year or more and provide a solid, often union-supported, career path.

Read the full Freight NYC plan.