NY-NJ port unveils 30-year master plan for expansion

Newark, NJ – The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) unveiled its “Port Master Plan 2050,” a comprehensive document that lays out a flexible roadmap for the next generation of land-use and infrastructure development projects at the Port of New York and New Jersey, allowing it to remain among the nation’s leading maritime gateways, while continuing to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in economic activity.

In its master plan, PANYNJ says container volumes could reach anywhere from 12 million to 17 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) by 2050.

Release of the master plan comes at a time when the Port of New York and New Jersey is experiencing record cargo growth, which has pushed it into the position of No. 2 in the nation for the first time in two decades, surpassing the Port of Long Beach. During the first five months of 2019, the port set a new all-time record for cargo during that period, handling 3,041,814 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units).

The new 30-year plan follows an extensive 2½ year review of more than 3,000 acres of port property and included more than 45 presentations to regional stakeholders and community groups, including more than 50 planning workshops, and interaction with nearly 500 stakeholders. The document takes a holistic look at the port, including cargo container facilities, automobile terminals, dry and liquid bulk cargo operations, cruise terminals and ferry landings. It will build on earlier planning work in the 1990s that ultimately led to the deepening of port channels to 50 feet, the raising of the Bayonne Bridge, container terminal expansions, realignment of and capacity enhancements to port roadways and the completion of the port’s $600 million ExpressRail network.

“Our predecessors had the foresight to clearly understand the value of the port to regional jobs and economic activity and made substantial investments that today are paying huge dividends,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “This plan will continue the momentum we have built and drive this port to new heights that two decades ago would have seemed impossible to achieve.”

“This port is committed to maintaining its leadership position among the nation’s ports. This plan lays out a clearly defined roadmap for the future, one that integrates new technology into port operations, provides for more efficient movement of cargo and makes strategic decisions about the future composition of port property,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “This new master plan provides a vision that we believe will drive future cargo growth and the jobs and economic benefits it provides for the region. It also ensures sustainability and resiliency as key goals and commits the Port to enduring partnerships with our host communities.”

The primary objectives of the master plan are to provide opportunities for growth through stakeholder engagement; improve the port’s commercial value by investigating opportunities to maximize lease revenue; to continue to serve as an economic engine for the region; and to promote safe, resilient and environmentally sustainable operations in partnership with its tenants.

The port master plan focuses on five guiding principles:

Ensuring Sustainability and Resiliency in all operations and future developments.

Promoting Regional Economic Generation

Establishing State of the Art facilities

Providing a Platform for Partnership for all local stakeholders

Shaping Future Growth of the region

The Port Authority will continue to be sustainable and resilient, driving down diesel emissions, and minimizing noise, congestion and environmental impacts at its facilities throughout the Port of New York and New Jersey. Among other strategies, this will be achieved through the latest technologies to reduce or eliminate emissions (adopting electric and low-energy operations at facilities) and by enhancing collaboration with tenants and operators to incorporate performance goals and incentives into lease agreements.