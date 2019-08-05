Northern BC port to get $13M to help move commodities

Stewart, BC — Stewart World Port announced it will receive a $13.1 million investment from the Federal government.

The funding will help with projects that will increase capacity and improve the fluidity of emerging export commodities such as bulk wood, mineral and agricultural products from Northern British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta and Saskatchewan. The project consists of installing bulk loading conveyor systems and power and control facilities at the Stewart World Port.

This work will improve the region’s transportation system for moving bulk commodities, enabling shippers to save time and costs by moving goods directly from Northern British Columbia, Yukon, Alberta and Saskatchewan to overseas markets via the port instead of trucking or shipping by rail to other western marine port locations. This will also allow for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by making improvements to our trade and transportation corridors,” stated Minister of Transport Marc Garneau. “We are supporting projects to efficiently move goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”