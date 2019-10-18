North American container termainal operator joins TradeLens

Vancouver, BC — Global Container Terminals Inc. (GCT) has joined the TradeLens supply chain platform, underpinned by blockchain technology.

GCT operates four strategically located, big ship ready terminals on the west and east coast of North America. A leader in technologically advanced terminal operations, no company is more prepared to keep pace with the changing needs of global supply chains than GCT.

In the Port of Vancouver, GCT Canada is the heart of the Asia-Pacific Gateway. GCT Deltaport is Canada’s largest marine terminal, providing the most efficient ship-to-rail discharge facility worldwide, and GCT Vanterm is among the most productive terminals on the continent.

In the Port of New York and New Jersey, GCT USA boasts the fastest truck processing and vessel productivity in the harbor. GCT New York is a full service facility offering near-dock CES operations, on-terminal warehousing, and unique customer solutions. GCT Bayonne pioneered truck appointments on the East Coast using the latest technology, providing consistent and reliable turn-times. Both USA terminals offer first and last port-of-call intermodal advantage with their on-dock rail facilities.

“GCT remains committed to leading in innovation, value and safety,” said Doron Grosman, president and CEO of GCT. “Joining a technology platform like TradeLens only adds to our capability to deliver best-in-class service and visibility to our supply chain partners.

“As competition increases from other ports and customer demands intensify, we need to activate every solution to increase cargo velocity through our terminals and improve performance.”

“We are thrilled to have GCT join TradeLens and connect to a flexible business platform designed to spur innovation,” stated Mike White, CEO of Maersk GTD and Head of TradeLens. “Integrating data with ports, terminals, logistics providers, shippers, and carriers is essential for the vision of TradeLens to realize new ways of working within a collaborative industry ecosystem. GCT’s connection to TradeLens strengthens this new era of transparency and collaboration for the global supply chain.”

TradeLens is rapidly expanding with five of the world’s top six ocean carriers and ten of GCT’s ocean carrier customers committed to the TradeLens platform.