Nolinor Aviation to invest $10M to modernize its fleet

Mirabel, QC — Nolinor Aviation recently invested in a new technology program that involves upgrading the avionics systems in its fleet of 10 Boeing 737-200 aircrafts. The equipment modernization will increase system reliability and minimize any potential delays due to electromechanical and analogue equipment failures.

This first step toward the modernization of Nolinor’s avionics fleet will ensure the company’s continued operations in the Arctic and large urban areas for years to come. “Innovation is one of our company’s core values and guides our management philosophy. This investment shows that we are committed to technological advancement and safety so that we can offer our clients the best possible service,” explains Jacques Prud’homme, President of Nolinor Aviation.

This new technology will maximize the availability of these aircraft for last-minute trips, including flights in much more limited airspace. It will also reduce the amount of time required for maintenance troubleshooting thanks to the self-diagnostic capacity of the on-board systems.

Nolinor expects this modernization process to take 5 to 6 years, for a total investment of CA$10 million. These modernization efforts have already been undertaken on the aircraft with registration marks C-GTUK, for an initial investment of over CA$1 million.

Not only will this investment keep Nolinor Aviation at the forefront of the industry, it will also ensure that the fleet complies with U.S. regulations for this type of aircraft, which will soon come into effect in Canada as well.

For the first time ever on a B737-200, all electromechanical navigational and flight instruments will be replaced with four active matrix LCD colour screens with LED blacklighting (Universal Avionics EFI 890R). These will be coupled with two solid-state inertial navigation systems (Honeywell Laseref V) and two LPV flight management systems (Universal UNS-1Lw). In addition, the transponder system will be upgraded to meet ADS-B OUT requirements.

The replacement of all gyroscope components will streamline the system architecture by eliminating a number of digital/analogue interfaces and increase the stability of navigational instruments in remote areas. Meanwhile, improvements to the on-board navigation systems will increase the flexibility of operations in monitored areas.