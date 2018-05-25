No ‘magic bullet’ to lower trucking emissions: Conference Board

Ottawa, ON — The transportation of goods is one of the largest contributors to Canada’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and it has increased significantly over the last 25 years. Freight transport currently makes up 10.5 per cent of Canada’s total emissions, with trucking accounting for 83 per cent of that total. A new report by The Conference Board of Canada examines ways to reduce GHG emissions from Canada’s trucking sector.
“Increased economic activity has spurred the demand for freight transportation over the past decades, leading to more trucks on Canadian roads and a subsequent sharp increase in greenhouse gas emissions,” said Glen Hodgson, Senior Fellow, The Conference Board of Canada. “No single technology, regulation or program will be “the magic bullet” to lower emissions from the transportation of goods. Instead, it will require commitment and coordination across all levels of government in all jurisdictions, as well as changes to consumer behaviour.”
Highlights
Moving goods by truck produces more than three times as many GHG emissions as shipping those same goods by rail. Despite rail being more environmentally friendly and cost effective than trucking, road freight continues to be a crucial and growing part of the transportation system as it does not require additional methods of delivery to get the goods or commodities to their final destination.
The report, Greening Freight: Pathways to GHG Reductions in the Trucking Sector, recommends several ways to help reduce emissions from freight transport:
This report was prepared with financial support from the Ivey Foundation and The Conference Board of Canada’s Centre for Transportation and Infrastructure.
