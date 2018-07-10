A new shipping service connecting Montreal to Europe

Montreal, QC — The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announced a new service connecting the Port of Montreal to the Mediterranean market by Germany’s Hamburg Süd Group. Launched to meet the growing demand of importers and exporters on both sides of the Atlantic, this new service will connect the Port of Montreal to the ports of Algeciras and Valencia in Spain, Fos-sur-Mer in France, and La Spezia and Salerno in Italy. The first ships departed July 2 headed west and ship departures headed east will start July 19.

With this new partnership, the Port of Montreal can now count on a sixth international line in its trading with the world. This is excellent news in a context of constantly growing freight traffic, which reflects Montreal’s economic attractiveness on the world stage. A container handling specialist for more than 50 years, the Port of Montreal is the only container port on the St. Lawrence and the largest port in Eastern Canada. It has five container terminals. Several regular services operated by the largest shipping companies in the world now connect Montreal to all the countries on five continents.