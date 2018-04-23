New service to Fairview Container Terminal in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert, BC — The Port of Prince Rupert, DP World Prince Rupert and CN announced a new weekly marine carrier service at the Fairview Container Terminal.

Yang Ming and its partners in THE Alliance, Hapag-Lloyd and Ocean Network Express, have added Prince Rupert as the first North American port of call on the amended PS8 trans-Pacific service this spring. Originating in the ports of Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai and Busan, the new service makes its inaugural call at the Port of Prince Rupert on Saturday, April 21 with the arrival of the 6,500 TEU capacity vessel, the YM Masculinity.

“The addition of THE Alliance to Prince Rupert’s containerized cargo services expands the reach of Asia-North American trade through our port to new markets and shippers,” said Shaun Stevenson, Vice President of Trade Development and Public Affairs for the Port of Prince Rupert. “With expanded capacity to accommodate 1.35 million TEUs, we’re confident this new partnership will strengthen the supply chain solutions offered through the west coast’s leading-edge gateway.”

In the decade since Fairview Container Terminal began operations, its exclusive ship-to-rail service has grown at the fastest pace of any container terminal in North America, while earning a reputation for industry-leading dwell times and productivity. In 2017 growth continued with a record 926,540 TEUs handled, representing a 26% increase over 2016 volumes. THE Alliance’s PS8 service is the fourth weekly service for Prince Rupert, unlocking the ability for all intermodal shippers on or near CN’s continental rail network to route freight through the Port of Prince Rupert.

“At CN, we believe supply chain collaboration and partnership are the foundation for fostering international trade,” said Keith Reardon, Vice President of Intermodal and Automotive for CN. “We’re proud to work alongside partners such as the Port of Prince Rupert and DP World, and are pleased to welcome THE Alliance to Prince Rupert. With this call, Yang Ming and their alliance partners, Hapag Lloyd and Ocean Network Express, have joined that successful partnership and we look forward to growing our service from Asia to Canadian and U.S. destinations with them.”

Prince Rupert is the closest major North American port to Asia with direct access to CN’s Class 1 continental rail network. Since its conversion from a breakbulk handling operation, Fairview Container Terminal has anchored an efficient trade lane providing extensive reach into both central Canada and the US Midwest. With 500,000 TEUs of terminal capacity added by DP World in 2017 and plans for further expansion of intermodal capacity by 2021, the Port of Prince Rupert is well positioned to continue its remarkable pace of growth.

“We look forward to welcoming Yang Ming and their partners to the newly expanded DP World Prince Rupert terminal,” said Maksim Mihic, General Manager of DP World Canada. “The new PS8 trans-Pacific service highlights the strategic advantage of Fairview Container Terminal as the most efficient and fastest route from Asia to North American markets.”