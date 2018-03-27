New report reviews pathways to zero-carbon shipping

Paris, France — Deployment of all currently known technologies could make it possible to almost completely decarbonize maritime shipping by 2035, according to a new report published by the International Transport Forum at the OECD.
Four different decarbonization pathways examined for the study would reduce international shipping’s CO2emissions between 82% and 95% below the level currently projected for 2035. This reduction equals the annual emissions of 185 coal-fired power plants.
The report recommends to:
“Certainty about the desirable decarbonization pathway for shipping will help drive change”, said Olaf Merk, ports and shipping expert at ITF. “Clear guidance from governments is therefore essential to accelerate the transition towards zero-carbon shipping.”
The work for the report was carried out with support from the European Climate Foundation.
Free download of the report “Decarbonizing Maritime Transport: Pathways to zero carbon-shipping by 2035”at https://www.itf-oecd.org/decarbonising-maritime-transport
