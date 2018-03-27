New report reviews pathways to zero-carbon shipping

Paris, France — Deployment of all currently known technologies could make it possible to almost completely decarbonize maritime shipping by 2035, according to a new report published by the International Transport Forum at the OECD.

Four different decarbonization pathways examined for the study would reduce international shipping’s CO 2 emissions between 82% and 95% below the level currently projected for 2035. This reduction equals the annual emissions of 185 coal-fired power plants.

Technological measures to improve the energy efficiency of ships could yield a substantial part of the needed emission reductions. Market-mature options include, among others, hull design improvements, air lubrication and bulbous bows.

Operational improvements such as slower ship speeds, smoother ship-port co-ordination and use of larger, more efficient ships could bring further, important emission reductions.

The report recommends to:

set a clear, ambitious emissions-reduction target to drive decarbonization of maritime transport;

support the realization of emissions-reduction targets with a comprehensive set of policy measures; and

provide smart financial incentives to advance decarbonization of maritime shipping.

“Certainty about the desirable decarbonization pathway for shipping will help drive change”, said Olaf Merk, ports and shipping expert at ITF. “Clear guidance from governments is therefore essential to accelerate the transition towards zero-carbon shipping.”

The work for the report was carried out with support from the European Climate Foundation.

Free download of the report “Decarbonizing Maritime Transport: Pathways to zero carbon-shipping by 2035”at https://www.itf-oecd.org/decarbonising-maritime-transport