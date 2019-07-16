New platform helps air cargo carriers integrate with parnters

New York, NY — Accenture has introduced AFLS Exchange, a new cloud-based connectivity and collaboration platform that enables air cargo carriers to seamlessly integrate with their partner networks, helping them expand their footprint and create new business opportunities.

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) signed up for AFLS Exchange, becoming the launch carrier to integrate this new industry platform.

Developed by Accenture’s Freight and Logistics Software (AFLS) business group, AFLS Exchange gives carriers real-time visibility into their partner and joint venture networks. AFLS Exchange enables efficient, seamless, and secure transactions for key business functions, including route enquiry, capacity availability checks, and bookings. As a result, the solution provides customers with more product and route options and enables significantly faster response times by replacing the existing cumbersome largely manual processes.

“We are committed to leveraging innovative technology to transform our business, and AFLS Exchange will make integrating with our partner network simple and quick,” said Marcel de Nooijer, EVP Air France KLM Cargo. “We’re confident that AFLS Exchange will help us expand our network footprint and enable us to generate even greater value from our partnerships with other carriers.”

AFLS Exchange integrates easily and quickly with a carrier’s existing booking system and allows simple onboarding, configuration, and offboarding of partners. By providing carriers with fast and secure access to their partners’ systems, the solution helps carriers reduce the effort and costs associated with manual input and processing. The platform incorporates key cloud security measures and complies with the highest international security standards.

“We are delighted and excited to partner with AFKLMP Cargo in their continued digital transformation journey with our innovative AFLS Exchange platform,” said Dirk-Jan Koops, a managing director in Accenture and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo client account lead.

Ganesh Vaideeswaran, managing director of AFLS, said: “AFLS Exchange is designed to help carriers realize the full potential of their partnerships and drive revenue growth. We are proud of this unique industry solution that addresses several pain-points we have discovered in our broader work with leading cargo carriers. The platform is highly configurable, reliable and equipped with a plug-and-play connector to meet the needs of every carrier and their partner networks.”