New offering ‘a free online digital forwarder in-a-box’

Newcastle, UK — Kontainers announced the launch its new customer-facing SaaS (Software as a Service), Kontainers Essentials, which it say to democratizes e-commerce capabilities for all small forwarders.

Kontainers Essentials is the third product release from Kontainers in the last three years. Essentials is built to cater to smaller freight forwarders and enables freight forwarders to immediately compete with new digital first market forwarding entrants. The Kontainers customer list has already included industry giants such as Maersk Line, Toll Global.

Even the smallest freight and logistics brands can now serve their clients via a cutting-edge, own-branded e-commerce solution and maximise the once in a generation move online that the industry is undergoing. Essentials also provides the opportunity to open up new revenue streams and acquire and retain clients at a cost never seen before. The first of the Essentials Alpha cohort will be on-boarded on September 30.

“Kontainers offers solutions that have no barrier to entry for the almost one million freight and logistics brands globally,” said Kontainers CEO Graham Parker. “Our products are already tried and tested by the largest brands in freight and next year we already have more than one million bookings contracted to be ‘Powered by Kontainers’ solutions. We believe this product will move the needle further in freight technology and freight brands will quickly use their new API driven solutions to plug-in brand-new revenue streams that were never before possible.”

Essentials own-branded solutions are free to go live and have one all-inclusive and transparent transaction charge starting at $10 per FCL and sliding (LCL will be even less). Like all Kontainers customers, Essentials clients will receive all upgrades free of charge (including for example, air).

“We are thrilled to make this significant addition to our suite of software products to serve every size of freight brand from global to two-person operations,” added Parker.“Our mission has always been to empower every logistics provider on the planet and to help future proof their business to enable them to win in the next decade.”