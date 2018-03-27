New negotiation strategies for supply chain professionals course introduced by CITT

Toronto, ON — Addressing the industry’s critical demand for strong negotiating abilities, CITT is offering an all—new course—Negotiation Strategies for Supply Chain Professionals—which will be available immediately in its upcoming spring semester, starting May 7, 2018.

“Our 2017 research into the core competencies required for logistics professionals revealed that negotiation abilities are among the most crucial ‘soft skills’ for people working in this industry – whether they’re in a position to be buying, selling, or in the case of many 3PLs, buying and selling supply chain logistics and transportation services.” said Pina Melchionna, President & CEO of CITT. “Yet we didn’t see a robust, practical course designed specifically for the unique negotiating demands of supply chain logistics professionals. We’re very excited to address that pressing need with a course developed from the ground up by Warren Sarafinchan, who is a CITT—Certified Logistics Professional, a regular presenter at CITT’sand other supply chain conferences and a well—respected expert in the sector with significant practical, hands on experience that has created significant value for the organizations he has worked for.”

“There are specific, proven things you can do to gain the advantage in a negotiation and create new value for your company,” explained Warren Sarafinchan, CCLP, Global Business Consultant at Zinata, Inc., “Whether you are sitting across the table from a potential customer or supplier, having the conversation over phone or by email, or participating in a formal RFP process. Those who have never had formal training in negotiation strategy might be surprised by the variety of tools they can leverage and techniques they can master. And I think individuals and employers will agree, it’s better for business to learn how to negotiate effectively in the safety of a learning environment than in a ‘trial—by—fire’ crash course sitting across the table from a highly skilled negotiator.”

Professionals can take Negotiation Strategies for Supply Chain Professionals as a standalone course, or as part of the program towards the CITT—Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP®) designation. The first session of this course runs online from May 7—July 27, 2018. To learn more and to register, visit http://www.citt.ca/courses/negotiation_strategies.html or contact Maria Murjani at mmurjani@citt.ca or by phone at 416—363—5696 ext. 24.