New loaded containership record set by Monaco Maersk

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia –– Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), a member of MMC Group has set a new world record to depart a vessel with a final load over 19,000 TEUs.

The milestone was accomplished recently when Monaco Maersk, one of Maersk’s second Generation Triple-E vessels left the port with the record load of 19,284 TEUs, surpassing record load of 19,190 TEUs achieved by MOL Tribune in February this year.

PTP Chairman and MMC Group Managing Director, Dato’ Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, remarked that the latest achievement is a testament to PTP’s commitment in providing best in class service for our customers.

“As Malaysia’s leading ports and logistics operators, we take pride in our ability to anticipate and understand the needs of our customers as well as our agility to adapt to the changes of the industries that we operate in, in order for us to stay ahead.”

PTP Chief Executive Officer, Marco Neelsen commented that to break the world record and achieve such feat is only made possible by the passion and commitment of PTP employees and all parties involved.

“Various continuous investment and improvement activities have been successfully executed and are currently taking place to ensure that we are able to achieve our target set forth for this financial year, and more importantly to safeguard PTP’s position amongst the top transhipment hubs in the world.” he added.

James Wroe, Maersk Asia Pacific Head of Liner Operations, explained that the record load is the result of outstanding dedication and full focus from everyone to set up the right operational conditions.

“The record load for Maersk and PTP marks a sign of strategic progress. This record on most loaded containers during a port stay is one of many illustrations which show APM Terminals is continuing to move forward in becoming a company of passionate operators who deliver world-class services to their clients. Our hubs are part of journey and the Port of Tanjung Pelepas is one of the those terminals where productivity is currently high and, more importantly, reliable over the long term.”.

PTP recorded a total throughput volume of 9 million TEUs in 2018 and is projected to handle a total throughput target of 9.5 million TEUs this year.