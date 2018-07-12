New labour deal for Halifax port workers

Halifax, NS — The Halifax Port Authority announced that the Council of International Longshoreman’s Association (ILA) Locals and the Halifax Employers Association have successfully ratified a tentative new labour contract.

“We are pleased to see continued positive labour relations in the Port of Halifax ,” said Karen Oldfield, President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority. “The dedicated, hard-working men and women working in our port community are vital to all port users and help contribute greatly to the overall regional economy”

Union groups which make up the ILA in Halifax include the Halifax Longshoremen’s Association Local 269, The Halifax Freight and Steamship Checkers’ Union, Local 1341, and The Halifax Gear Repair and Maintenance Men Local 1825.

The current collective agreement expired on Dec. 31, 2017 and the new agreement, pending ratification by the parties, is for a three-year term and will run until Dec. 31, 2020. In addition, the Council of ILA Locals for the Port of Halifax agreed to renew the current midwest cargo rebate agreement for the term on the new collective agreement.

Both the employers association and the Council of ILA bargaining committees are unanimously recommending ratification of the tentative agreement.

The Halifax Employers Association represents steamship companies and agents employing labour, stevedores and container terminal operators handling vessels in the Port of Halifax.