New high bay container storage system launched as “Boxbay”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — A new international joint venture that aims to change the way that containers are handled in ports has been launched by DP World and industrial engineering specialists, SMS Group.

“Boxbay” represents a new and intelligent High Bay Storage (HBS) system that will be ready in time for the Dubai Expo 2020 with a pilot project scheduled at Jebel Ali Terminal 4.

The patented design and rack structure of the system creates unique advantages with containers stored up to eleven stories high, delivering the capacity of a conventional terminal in a third of the surface area. By being fully automated it has direct access to each container, eliminating unpaid and unproductive reshuffling. It also features significant gains in handling speed, energy efficiency, safety and a major reduction in operating costs.

The joint venture brings together decades of experience in container terminal logistics at DP World and AMOVA’s high bay storage handling for metal products that weigh as much as 50 tons each in racks as high as 50 meters.

Boxbay will present its technology and operator business cases for the first time in public at the Terminal Operator Conference (TOC Europe) in Rotterdam in June.

DP World Group Chairman and CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said: “We continue to explore new technologies that push boundaries, disrupt and add value for our operations and customers. We are excited by the prospects for Boxbay as handling speed and efficiencies are key aspects of the ports and terminals business and the system is a major development for the sector around the world. We look forward to the technology being installed especially in readiness for Expo 2020.”

Dr. Mathias Dobner, CEO of Boxbay, said: “With our Boxbay High Bay Storage technology, we are introducing a revolutionary system that will disrupt global port logistics. Following the world’s operators’ tremendous interest in our joint venture, we are now looking forward to showcase our solution to them in person.”

Burkhard Dahmen, CEO of SMS group, said: “The Boxbay system is a direct result of our “New Horizon” strategy, in which SMS transfers proven technology from the metallurgical sector to other industries.”