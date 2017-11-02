New deltacargo.com rolls out end-to-end tracking for shippers

Atlanta, GA — Delta Cargo launched a re-designed website, deltacargo.com, providing customers with a one-stop shop for all their cargo needs, making the shipping process easier than ever before. Customers can now book, check-in, manage and track their shipments entirely online, via a computer or mobile device, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Plus customers can submit electronic air waybills for free on the website which eliminates air waybill preparation fees and significantly improves the speed of the customer experience.

“This new website provides complete end-to-end digital booking, acceptance and tracking, 24/7, on laptops and mobile devices anywhere in the globe,” said Shawn Cole, Delta’s Vice President-Cargo. “The improved functionality comes as a direct result of customer feedback and is a real game changer for Delta Cargo.”

Key features of the new deltacargo.com include:

All-new interface design that allows customers to book, manage, track, or check-in a shipment from any page, plus access to the latest cargo news. There are also guided booking paths for a step-by-step approach or an advanced booking path tailored to experienced users, plus booking flexibility with convenient multiple flight and product offerings.

Full functionality for guests without a Delta Cargo account number or a deltacargo.com registration. Guest features include flight and product availability, price quotes, real time tracking, as well as full booking edit capabilities.

Registered customers can customize the website to include homepage booking preferences, email notifications, and frequently used booking templates, as well as store payment information, reducing acceptance processing time. The website also features expedited known shipper review with industry-first integration with TSA’s Known Shipper system.

Customizable, allowing customers to save booking preferences, select notifications, and save frequently booked shipments as templates.

Improved tracking and shipment management with in-flight tracking capability showing progress from departure to arrival. GPS tracking can be added to any shipment during the booking process and viewed in real-time, and historical GPS data can also be viewed throughout shipment lifecycle. The air waybill will be displayed to show customs status on the tracking page.

At check-in, domestic and international air waybill details can be submitted free of charge, regardless of shipment booking channel.