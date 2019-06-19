New container examination facility opens at Roberts Bank

Vancouver, BC — The Canada Border Services Agency (CSBA) officially opened the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility (TCEF).

The TCEF is a new marine container examination facility designed to increase security and increase the examination capacity for goods arriving at the Vancouver marine ports of entry. Located in the Tsawwassen First Nation industrial lands, approximately five kilometers from the Port of Vancouver’s Deltaport terminal, the TCEF enables CBSA officers to conduct complete offload examinations of marine containers, arriving mainly from the Deltaport terminal and Fraser Surrey Docks. The facility also has another important purpose: serving as a general purpose warehouse facility.

Increasing efficiencies in the examination process improves the supply chain flow at ports of entry enabling goods to move more easily into the Canadian market. The CBSA is committed to providing a smarter, more secure, and efficient border by better identifying security risks and addressing security gaps.Through risk-based compliance, the CBSA can spend more time using leading-edge technology and intelligence to precisely identify and scrutinize higher and unknown-risk cargo.

“This project was built by the port authority through a partnership with Tsawwassen First Nation and its use will eliminate a significant volume of container truck traffic that has had to move through the region to what was, until now, the only other marine container inspection site,” stated Robin Silvester, president CEO of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. “Delivering this facility is one way we’re supporting economic prosperity through trade while taking steps to maintain a healthy environment and support thriving communities.”

State-of-the-art facilities like the TCEF help to create jobs and stimulate the economy. This investment has helped to position the Tsawwassen Gateway Logistics Park as the location of choice for the supply chain sector in the Lower Mainland, and the CBSA has finalized a targeted job selection process for TFN members and Indigenous persons. The new facility underscores the Government of Canada’s commitment to working with stakeholders, expediting legitimate cargo, and supporting Canadian business competitiveness. The success of the project is a direct result of strong partnerships between the TFN, the Government of Canada and the VFPA.

“This major project is a good example of how the Agency is working with partners and modernizing its technology and facilities to deliver high-quality border services for Canadians,” added John Linde, acting regional director general, CBSA. “We are pleased knowing that this investment has helped to position the Tsawwassen Gateway Logistics Park as the location of choice for the supply chain sector in the Lower Mainland.”

The marine ports of entry in Vancouver receive 57% of the more than 2.5 million marine containers entering Canada each year.

The CBSA risk assesses 100% of all marine containers in order to identify potentially high-risk shipments. The vast majority of marine container shipments are processed and authorized by the CBSA to enter Canada without delay. A small percentage of containers is selected by the CBSA for examination, using state-of-the-art technology to facilitate the examination process.

The Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility is located on a 4.5 ha (11.4 acre) site within Tsawwassen First Nation industrial lands. It is adjacent to the 41B Street overpass, providing excellent access to Deltaport Way, and is approximately five kilometres from Deltaport Terminal.