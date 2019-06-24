New Brunswick port gets $17M to increase capacity

Belledune, NB — Transport Canada announced a major investment of $17 million to increase capacity at the Port of Belledune to move Canadian goods to international markets

The project includes filling in the water gap between Terminals 3 and 4 to create a larger berth thereby improving the port’s ability to move cargo between the terminals, and to and from vessels. This work will also create additional space for commodities at the south end of Terminal 3.

“I am thrilled that this important project is going ahead, stated Serge Cormier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and MP for Acadie-Bathurst, on behalf of Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport. “Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies. These improvements to the Port of Belledune will increase transportation options for the community, help businesses get more products to market, and create quality jobs. This investment demonstrates that our government appreciates how important our port is to the continuing prosperity of our region and country.”