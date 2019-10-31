New auto terminal opened at PhilaPort

Philadelphia, PA— PhilaPort officially opened its first Terminal in over 45 years. The $110 million 155-acre Southport Auto Terminal and Vehicle Processing Center (VPC) was opened with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, attended by Governor Tom Wolf along with the facilities operator Glovis America’s CEO and Head of Americas of Hyundai Glovis JinWoo Jeong, who cut the ribbon marking completion of construction and the opening of the state-of-the-art VPC.

Glovis America will process over 200,000 Hyundai, Kia and other original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicles this year. “Pennsylvania needs a top tier Port facility to compete in global markets,” said Jeff Theobald, PhilaPort Executive Director and CEO. “This new facility the best of its kind on the East Coast.”

The new 108, 000 ft2 VPC at Southport is equipped with a state-of-the-art body shop including two car washes with two double prep stations and two joined double paint booths. Specialty heated floors – To assist productivity in winter weather conditions. The VPC at Southport is capable of servicing 200 cars per hour and fully processing over 1,000 cars daily.

Many of the unique features of this site are not found in other Ports. Southport was built as one continuous facility, located directly adjacent to PhilaPort’s Pier 122 – a dedicated auto berth. This layout allows autos to be discharged from the vessel and driven straight to the first point of rest, located on the same terminal. The facility is also the only one of its kind on the East Coast built above the 100-year floodplain. Southport is located at a unique nexus of deep-water and highways and is serviced by two class I railroads – CSX and NS, with additional service by CN.

“The new vehicle processing center is just one step in my Port Development Plan, which is generating long-lasting economic growth in southeastern Pennsylvania by making Philadelphia the best place to ship and receive goods on the East Coast,” said Governor Wolf. “This terminal alone will stimulate an estimated $124 million in economic activity, as well as create as many as 2,500 good, family-sustaining jobs.”