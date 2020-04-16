Network outrage resolved says MSC, reveals it was cyberattack

Geneva, Switzerland —Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) confirms that a recent network outage has now been resolved and all internal systems are fully functional.

The company says the incident was confined to MSC’s headquarters in Geneva only and affected the availability of some of MSC’s digital tools and msc.com for a few days during the Easter holiday long weekend. MSC agencies remained fully functional and continued serving customers as usual during this time.

MSC said the outrage was the result of a cyberattack. “After a thorough investigation, we confirmed that it was confined to a limited number of physical computer systems in Geneva only and we determined that it was a malware attack based on an engineered targeted vulnerability,” read a statement shared with customers.

“We will not be commenting further in detail on this point, as this would be counter-productive from a security perspective. If in due time we feel that there are any important lessons or best practices to learn, we will share information via the appropriate industry forum or directly with other companies.”

The company also said that its investigation revealed no lost or compromised data as a result of this incident. “We will remain in touch with individual customers and partners to discuss or address any specific concerns, should a need ever arise, as we fully appreciate the importance of data protection.”