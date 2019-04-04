Near North Customs acquires pair of BC firms

Barrie, ON — Near North Customs Brokers has made two acquisitions in a single month in a strategic push to further strengthen its portfolio and reach across British Columbia. Alliance Border Services of Delta, B.C., and ISL Customs Broker, a division of Island Shipping Ltd., of Nanaimo, B.C., were both acquired within weeks of each other.

Alliance Border Services Inc., which provides a full suite of customs brokerage services, will continue to operate as a stand-alone business from its headquarters in Delta, B.C. “Bringing Alliance Border Services into the Near North Customs’ family gives us additional depth in the B.C. market which translates to more choice and convenience for our customers,” said Dave Jupp, vice president sales, Near North Customs Brokers Inc. “We look forward to introducing the services and people of Alliance to our clientele and we certainly see opportunities to offer our services to Alliance’s customers in return. We believe this is a great move that will benefit all.”

All of Alliance Border Services employees have transferred to Near North Customs, including Bob Peterson, president of Alliance, who will be staying on for a few months to help ensure a smooth transition.

Headquartered in Nanaimo, B.C., ISL has operated as a family-owned company and has more than 50 years’ experience moving freight and business goods across British Columbia and throughout Canada. It will continue to function under its own name out of Nanaimo, a highly strategic location in the customs brokerage arena. All ISL employees have transferred to Near North Customs Brokers, including ISL founder, Brian O’Connell.

“This acquisition is another strategic move to build up our strength in the B.C. market and we are delighted to bring ISL on board,” said Jupp. “Customers of both Alliance Border Services and ISL can benefit not only from access to Near North Customs’ portfolio of services but also through easy access to the full suite of transportation and logistics services and global reach of Manitoulin Group of Companies, to which Near North Customs Brokers belongs.”