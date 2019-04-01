NB rail to get $45M boost from CN

Moncton, NB — CN announced plans to invest $45 million in New Brunswick in 2019 to strengthen the company’s rail network across the province, improving safety and supporting efficient service.

“Following a record capital program in 2018, CN has been able to take on more traffic from different commodity sectors based on contracts with our customers,” said Michael Farkouh, Vice-President of CN’s Eastern Region. “This year, we are continuing to invest to boost capacity and network resiliency and to meet growing traffic on our corridors across the Province.”

The New Brunswick investments are part of CN’s 2019 record $3.9-billion capital investment focused on enabling growth from all commodity segments, including consumer goods, grain, agricultural, forest, and energy products from all of our customers, safely and efficiently. Over two years, CN will have made a $7.4-billion capital investment.

“Rail transport is the backbone of many New Brunswick companies. It means access to ports, to cities, and to markets across the country. By investing $45 million to strengthen rail networks across New Brunswick, CN is investing in the future of our businesses,” said Matt DeCourcey, Member of Parliament for Fredericton and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. “CN is helping our companies transport their goods across the country, enhancing safety standards and supporting hundreds of jobs. Their investment is a tremendous asset for New Brunswick and for New Brunswickers.”

CN is currently deploying important safety enhancing technologies across its network, such as the Autonomous Track Inspection Program, Distributed Air Cars and Automated Inspection Portals. These innovations, combined with CN’s investments in locomotives, capacity, infrastructure, and train crews, will support the safe and efficient movement of our customers’ goods to their end markets.

“Well-maintained rail services are crucial to the efficient movement of goods in Atlantic Canada,” said John Wishart, Chief Executive Officer of The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton. “Our region is increasingly seen as a hub for global trade and a smooth intermodal transportation system is a catalyst for future growth. As CN celebrates its 100th anniversary, we, as a business community, appreciate this continued significant investment in our region. After 100 years, CN remains a valued partner to the Chamber network and businesses throughout Atlantic Canada.”

CN’s New Brunswick rail network spans the province transporting consumer goods and other intermodal traffic to Moncton and reaches the ports of Saint John and Belledune.

Maintenance program highlights include: