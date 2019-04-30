National Recruiter of the Year Award

Mississauga, ON — Leanne Quail, operations manager at Paul Quail Transport, was named the National Recruiter of the Year at the inaugural National Recruiting and Retention Symposium at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation in Mississauga this weekend.

Quail’s nomination package outlined her creative and innovative approach to combating the driver shortage through her program Smart Start. This joint venture with the provincial/federal government has seen many successful candidates obtain funding to obtain their AZ licence and move into careers as professional drivers for Paul Quail Transport.

Over the last year Quail has spoken at several industry associations and events on the success of Smart Start.

A surprised and emotional Quail took to social media to express her thoughts on winning the award saying: “I am still speechless. Receiving this award means the world to me. Thank you to everyone who snuck around behind my back and made this a very special moment in my life.”

Charlie Charalambous, director of client services at ISB MEE and Symposium chairman said: “The selection committee at the National Recruiting and Retention Symposium reviewed all of the candidates, all with great experience, but Leanne’s passion and commitment stood out above the rest. She is a great young leader who is working hard to make our industry better.”

Symposium organizers are currently reviewing all of the data and feedback from the event and will be announcing next year’s event soon.