Nanaimo Port Authority planning car terminal

Nanaimo, BC — The Nanaimo Port Authority is partnering with Western Stevedoring (Western) and their affiliate organization, the Auto Division of SSA Marine (SSA) to design, build, finance and operate a multipurpose break bulk terminal with an initial focus on European automobile import and processing at NPA’s Nanaimo Assembly Wharf (NAW).

“The project has the potential to transform Canada’s import automobile supply chain by addressing the significant existing transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities and congestion while providing several compelling logistical efficiencies and environmental benefits, said Ewan Moir, Nanaimo Port Authority president and CEO. “The project will also provide sustainable economic development opportunities for Nanaimo and Vancouver Island.”

Brad Eshleman, president of Western Stevedoring stated: “Western is very excited to be expanding our operations in Nanaimo with this new and highly efficient auto terminal operation. Founded in Nanaimo in 1949, Western operated the Nanaimo Assembly Wharves for several decades and we are very pleased to be bringing the Vehicle Processing Centre and Auto Terminal Operations to the Port of Nanaimo. The auto terminal operations will create jobs and economic growth for the region, benefiting the City of Nanaimo, Vancouver Island and British Columbia.”

A customer commitment and lease agreement for use of the NAW was signed, design components are expected by August 2018 with construction completed and first vessel call in January 2019.