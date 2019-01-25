MTO introduces pre-clearance technology at truck inspections

London, ON — Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation announced new technology aimed at pre-clearance of at truck inspection stations that it says will reduce delays, promote on time delivery of goods and improve road safety.

Pre-clearance technology quickly identifies high-risk trucks as they approach a truck inspection station and provides an alert to Ministry of Transportation enforcement officers to have the truck enter the station for a full inspection. Trucks with good safety records receive an alert to bypass the stop—saving time, money and fuel. The mobile application called Drivewyze will be delivered by Intelligent Imaging Systems Inc., a Canadian based company.

Pre-screening technology automatically screens for safety defects such as tire, wheel and brake failures and over-weight loads. It will be used on either the highway, the truck inspection station ramp or both. It will initially be available as a pilot program at four stations: Vineland, Putnam South, Whitby/Oshawa and Lancaster by summer 2019.

“With the help of pre-clearance and pre-screening technology trucks that have been pre-cleared will not have to stop at the truck inspection station. This will reduce delays, get goods to market faster and improve safety,” said Jeff Yurek, Ontario’s Minister of Transportation. “With this new technology, we are once again demonstrating how our government is making it easier for industry across North America to do business in Ontario.”

“Ontario Trucking Association applauds Minister Yurek’s commitment to road safety. This technology investment is going to make roads safer by helping better focus enforcement resources on the small percentage of those in our industry who need it, and at the same time, eliminating red tape issues for the vast majority of drivers and trucking fleets who make road safety a priority each and every day,” said Ontario Trucking Association President Stephen Laskowski.

“The Private Motor Truck Council (PMTC) of Canada and its membership are extremely pleased with today’s announcement. Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance stats show that roughly 80 per cent of vehicles inspected at the roadside pass inspections, however we acknowledge a 20 per cent failure rate is still too high. This technology will allow the best to avoid lengthy inspection delays and allow officers to focus on more of the vehicles who fall in the 20 per cent range, improving road user safety for all. The PMTC is fully supportive of this approach and congratulates the ministry for making this new program happen in Ontario,” said Mike Millian President Private Motor Truck Council of Canada.

To reduce red tape, Ontario recently proposed changes to the Highway Traffic Act to allow commercial truck drivers the option of an electronic cab card, making it easier to confirm driver credentials and reduce paperwork.