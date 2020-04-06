MSC to “adapt to the current challenging conditions”: CEO

The president of one of the world’s largest container shipping companies believes the industry is an essential cog for global trade that it is “imperative” that “together with customers we keep the world moving despite the difficult operating conditions we are all experiencing.”

In an open letter, MSC group president and CEO Diego Aponte pledged that the 50-year-old company would continue to work towards “implementing new solutions and innovating to adapt to the current challenging environment.”

Aponte pointed to MSC’s recently announced Suspension of Transit program, which uses some of the world’s leading transshipment hubs as advance storage posts to help shippers begin moving goods early in anticipation of a resumption in demand, in an efficient and cost-effective way.

“In Europe in particular, we are helping shippers to use our short-sea shipping networks to avoid new land-border blockages created by governments’ essential action to curb the movement of people,” he added.

“While we navigate these unchartered seas, MSC, as a major shipping and logistics service provider, has a crucial role to play in the world. Our family company, built on maritime heritage and passion for the sea, has for the past 50 years been bringing people everyday goods such as medicines, food, fresh produce, clothes and children’s toys.”

Like many companies, MSC has as many people as possible working remotely, but admitted that switching on from home is not an option for many of its employees. “Our seafarers who navigate our fleet of 550 container ships; the drivers of trucks, trains and barges; dockworkers; handlers of goods at our depots and warehouses; and our vigilant port captains and terminal operators around the globe. We salute them all, and many others like them, for their unwavering dedication.

“We trust that the robust health protection measures we have implemented across our ships, infrastructure and offices have been effective and these will remain in place as long as necessary.”