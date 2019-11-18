MSC appoints former Maersk executive as CEO

Geneva, Switzerland — MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company officially announced that former Maersk COO Soren Toft will join as Chief Executive Officer for container shipping and logistics.

MSC said in a statement that it is delighted that Toft will be supporting the Aponte family at the helm to ensure that the company remains a global leader in the years to come. He will report directly to Diego Aponte, Group President, and Gianluigi Aponte, founder and Group Chairman.

Toft comes with an impressive career background and pedigree in the industry, having worked at Maersk for the past 25 years, specifically as Maersk Line’s Chief Operating Officer since 2014. “MSC is confident that this appointment will bring significant value to its cargo businesses, building on the company’s existing strengths and boosting its development plans even further,” said the company.

“As the world of shipping continues to evolve through great challenges such as digitalization and the environmental goals set by the UN International Maritime Organization (IMO), container carriers and their customers face a range of exciting tests and opportunities.”