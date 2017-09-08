MPA and Haropa sign an international cooperation agreement

Montreal, QC — A year after Hervé Martel’s visit to Canada, as the President of HAROPA, the Montreal Port Authority and HAROPA have signed an international cooperation agreement on the occasion of the Sister Ports Conferences which took place in Paris, Rouen and Le Havre from September 4th to September 6th, 2017. This agreement comes within a particular framework; the entry into force, on September 21st of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) aiming to develop and facilitate trade between the European Union and Canada.

The agreement was signed on September 6, 2017 in the lounges of Le Havre City Hall, by Hervé Martel, HAROPA’s President and Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority (MPA). The objective is to strengthen and extend cooperation in the various technical, sales and research/innovation sectors of port business and develop the numerous synergies between both organizations.

The MPA and HAROPA indeed have numerous similarities, the first of which being this configuration of ports extending along a corridor.

Three working lines identified

The work will include thematic workshops in Montreal, Le Havre, Rouen or Paris, joint communications, sharing of market intelligence, drawing-up of joint research timetables, stage reports founded upon the exchange and working-out of exemplary practices.

Line 1: Inter-port Governance

Exchanging best practices on models of inter-port alliances. This line will be approached according to various topics among which:

Approaches of river resource management;

Pilotage and dredging works service management; and

Social acceptability of port projects.

The exchanges and studies can be entrusted to academia and to the partners of both parties in cooperation with the MPA and HAROPA.

Line 2: Sales Promotion

Organization of joint business events to be held at a frequency determined by both parties, alternately between France and Montreal;

Relay of information on the respective B2B social media platforms; and

Exchange of market intelligence and completion of joint research projects according to customers’ expectations or both parties’ identified trade requirements. For instance and without being exhaustive: modelling of supply chains, targeted market studies by sector, legal framework of Trade between Canada and France.

Line 3: Sharing of Innovation

Exchange of best practices in drawing up and circulating the performance assessments of the port supply chain;

Exchange of best practices in managing port fluidity, especially in the field of truck management; and

Exchanges in terms of corporate strategies in the field of metadata, for instance: artificial intelligence applied to port logistics, blockchain.

“As the leading French port system, HAROPA is very pleased about this agreement with the MPA which is, to-date, our major trade partner in Canada and our 2nd largest partner on Eastern America,” Hervé Martel said. “Through the experience acquired via about thirty twinning and cooperation agreement we have signed, we know all the synergy which will be set up with Montreal and the benefits for our two ports.”

“As per today, about 40% of the goods transiting the Port of Montreal come from or are shipped to Northern Europe. The CETA between Canada and the European Union, which will come into force on September 21st of this year, will strengthen these trade ties and create a new favorable business environment conducive to growth of our trade and the structuring effects that will result from that in our respective economies. This memorandum of understanding between HAROPA and the MPA has been signed at a significant and historic time”, said Sylvie Vachon, President and CEO of the MPA.