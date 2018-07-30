MPA appoints new vice president for Contrecoeur project

Montreal, QC — The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announced the appointment of Ryan Dermody to the newly created position of Vice-President, Contrecoeur. In his new role, Dermody will spearhead and implement the MPA’s major undertaking to develop a new container terminal at Contrecoeur. His mandate will be to guide, plan and oversee all the activities related to the project’s successful completion and to work with the partners involved in establishing a logistics centre and an industrial port zone in the Contrecoeur sector.

Dermody has a multidisciplinary background acquired in Canada and abroad in the fields of securities and investment, diplomacy, politics and the military. He has broad experience and extensive knowledge of port, logistics and supply chain operations, of complex financing arrangements and of stakeholder relations management for major projects. Prior to joining the Montreal Port Authority, he was Investissement Québec’s Senior Director for Infrastructure Projects in the energy and logistics fields. He was a senior strategic executive for the UK-based finance company Tradition, which invests globally in energy, transportation and logistics, and he was also a British naval officer.

The creation of this new executive position at the MPA reflects the scope of this vast project to support the growth of the container market in Quebec and Canada and its importance for regional and national economic development. Its commissioning is scheduled for 2023-2024.

In statement, the MPA also extened special thanks to Daniel Dagenais, Vice-President, Operations, who for several years has been managing the Contrecoeur terminal project on top of all his other VP-related files. “Dagenais has spared no effort in advancing this project that is so critically important to the MPA. As he passes the torch to Ryan Dermody, a huge thank you to Daniel and the whole team that supported him.”